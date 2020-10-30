New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Drug firm FDC Ltd on Friday said it has launched stronger versions of its Favipiravir brands, PiFLU and Favenza, used to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19, at a price of Rs 160 per tablet in India.

These prescription-only drugs will be available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country, from November 1, 2020, FDC said in a BSE filing.

The 800 mg version of the drugs will help reduce the number of tablets to be taken by any patient by 75 per cent, it added.

"After the launch of PiFLU and Favenza in August, we decided to work on reducing the dosage frequency as well as the cost, as a result of which we have introduced this variant," FDC Business Development and Commercial Excellence G M Mayank Tikkha said.

PiFLU-800 and Favenza-800 will help patients reduce the cost of therapy by 30 per cent, while strengthening efficacy of treatment, he added.

Shares of FDC Ltd on Friday closed at Rs 343.60 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.94 per cent from its previous close.

