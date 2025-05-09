Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) A case was registered against a 19-year-old student from a private college here on Friday for allegedly posting hateful comments about Operation Sindoor on social media platforms, police said.

The student was also accused of making objectionable remarks against India and pro-Pakistan comments on social media, according to a complaint filed by the college management, they added.

She allegedly made "hateful" comments about Operation Sindoor in the college's instant messaging app group as well, the complaint stated.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the student at the IS Sadan Police Station under Sections 196 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a police official said.

Asked whether she was in custody or would be questioned, the official said, "We are verifying the facts and will proceed accordingly."

Further investigation is underway.

