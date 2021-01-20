Aizawl, Jan 20 (PTI) Female voters in Mizoram again outnumbered their male counterparts by 22,192 margin, an election official said on Wednesday.

According to the final roll published Wednesday, there are altogether 8,16,138 voters, including 4,19,165 females, in the state, the official said.

Apart from these, there are 4,834 service voters, including 63 females, he said.

Aizawl district with 12 assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 2,71,422 followed by Lunglei district, which has 95,497 electorate.

There are six assembly constituencies in Lunglei district in the southern part of the state.

Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the least electorate at 15,526. There is only one assembly constituency in Hnahthial district.

West Mizorams Mamit district has 69,357 voters, Kolasib district (60,863), Champhai district (54,227), Serchhip district (51,736), Lawngtlai district (85,151), Siaha (41,778), Saitual (53,610) and Khawzawl district has 16,971 voters.

There are 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram and 12,42 polling stations, including 2 newly created polling stations in Serchhip districts.

The last state polls were held in this northeastern state in 2018.

