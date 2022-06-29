Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to file a charge-sheet as quickly as possible in a disproportionate assets case registered against former Tamil Nadu minister K P Anbalagan of the AIADMK and his family members.

Justice N Sathish Kumar gave the direction, while disposing of a criminal original petition from one M Krishnamoorthy, an AIADMK functionary in Dharmapuri district, praying for a direction to the vigilance to proceed and complete with the investigation and file the final report in the case pending before the Dharmapuri unit of DVAC.

In his complaint lodged before the DVAC in October, 2021, Krishnamoorthy had alleged that the minister had committed misappropriation of public funds running to several crores of rupees by misusing his official capacity and purchased several properties in the name of his family members and close relatives and benamies in and around Tamil Nadu and other states.

Since no action was taken on his complaint, he filed a petition in the High Court for a direction in this connection. During the pendency of the case, the DVAC registered the case against Anbazhagan, his wife, two sons and a daughter-in-law in January this year under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. And the court disposed of the petition in March this year.

Though the FIR was registered on January 19, the DVAC did not take any action to arrest the accused persons and proceed with the investigation. Though the allegations are serious in nature, the DVAC did not take any stringent steps in accordance with law to file the final report. Huge delay in filing the charge sheet will definitely cause great prejudice to the case of the petitioner. Hence it is just and necessary to direct the respondents to arrest the accused and complete the investigation and to file the final report, petitioner said.

