New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Fincare Small Finance Bank on Thursday said it will bear the cost of vaccinating its over 8,000 staff across the country against COVID-19.

Expressing gratitude to all its employees, the lender said it will cover the cost of both doses of the vaccine to safeguard employee health and safety amid rising cases in certain parts of the country.

More than 8,200 staff across the country are set to benefit from this initiative, Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) said in a release.

“At Fincare, we are constantly striving to build a people-centric culture. During the last year, our teams have withstood an extremely challenging pandemic that impacted lives and livelihood the world over.

"In turn, the bank has extended comprehensive support to all its staff under its Covid Fightback – The Fincare Way initiative by way of special allowance, test reimbursement, insurance support, paid leave, doctor-on-call services etc. not only for staff but also for their family members," MD&CEO Rajeev Yadav said.

Fincare SFB commenced banking operations on July 21, 2017. PTI KPM

