New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The finance ministry on Tuesday launched a nationwide campaign for the saturation of Financial Inclusion (FI) schemes at the gram panchayat (GP) and urban local body (ULB) level.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the finance ministry organised events at 33 locations across the country.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

The event witnessed participation from public representatives, state government officials, SLBC conveners, bankers and beneficiaries, DFS said in a statement.

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the event virtually, it said.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

The campaign will conclude on September 30 covering all 2.70 lakh GPs & ULBs in the country, it said.

During this period, the campaign will cover activities such as re-KYC of all saving bank account holders and opening of bank accounts for unbanked adults under PMJDY.

On first day of the saturation campaign, camps were held in 2087 GPs across the country.

The camps received warm response from the beneficiaries nationwide, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)