New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A fire broke out on the ground floor of a house in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they added.

After a PCR call was received regarding the fire incident at the house in Begumpur area of Malviya Nagar, a police team was dispatched to the spot, a senior police officer said.

Three fire tenders were deployed by the Delhi Fire Services to douse the flames, the officer said.

It was revealed during investigation that the fire erupted due to a short circuit on the ground floor of the house, the police said.

