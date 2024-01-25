New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shop in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Thursday evening, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

A call was received about the fire at 6:13 pm and seven fire tenders were pressed into service, the official said.

The fire broke out in a shop in the main market of Badarpur. Several cooking gas cylinders kept inside the shop exploded due to the fire, the official said.

