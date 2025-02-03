New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in Bawana's DSIDC industrial area in north Delhi on Monday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties have been reported.

The fire was reported at 7:51 am and 16 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

Fire fighters are working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)