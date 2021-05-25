New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it has hired 23,000 people across the country in various capacities across its supply chain, including delivery executives, between March and May this year.

Flipkart is also undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain by following strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses while also driving awareness on COVID safety behaviour, a statement said.

At Flipkart, the top priority is to meet the needs of consumers through a safe and robust supply chain while ensuring the safety of employees, Flipkart Senior Vice-President Supply Chain Hemant Badri said.

"The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities. All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times," he added.

The e-commerce major said through a mix of classroom and digital training for enhancing understanding of supply chain management, it is conducting training through mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Hangout, along with Flipkart's own Learning Management System (LMS).

These training sessions span customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs, the statement said.

They are also informed and trained in the safety regulations and protocols around COVID-19 to ensure their and customers' safety, it added.

Earlier this month, Flipkart had announced the expansion of its fulfilment centre capacity for grocery by more than 8 lakh sq ft over the next three months across Delhi, Kolkata and other cities. The additional fulfilment centre capacity, it had said, will help Flipkart cater to over 73,000 grocery orders per day.

E-commerce has seen strong growth in the country amid the pandemic as containment measures introduced millions to the convenience of online shopping, and prompted seasoned online shoppers to buy more. Social distancing compulsions, massive smartphone base and reliable broadband galvanised e-commerce uptake beyond metros, deep into smaller cities and towns.

E-commerce companies have also ramped up hiring to cater to the growth in order volumes seen during the pandemic.

