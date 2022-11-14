Aizawl, Nov 14 (PTI) Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday said focus should be on agro-based industries to increase the state's economy.

Inaugurating a two-day Kisan Mela being organised by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) research complex for NEH region, in Kolasib, Zoramthanga said that Mizoram has sufficient fallow forest lands to meet the requirements of the people towards attaining self-dependency through agro-based industries.

He said that the state has a great potential for processing agro-based products as it is blessed with good climate, sufficient rainfall and fertile soil for production of varieties of crops and animals.

The chief minister stressed on the importance of strategic change and good coordination with experts in the field of production, transportation, processing and marketing in order to achieve more production.

Zoramthanga said farmers should replace their old methods with modern approaches if the former are less productive.

The chief minister further said that his government is making massive efforts for the welfare of the farmers and steps are being taken to construct more agricultural link roads in various parts of the state.

State Supply, Fisheries and Local Administration minister K Lalrinliana, who also attended the event, encouraged farmers to adopt technology led farming systems to improve their economic livelihood.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region director Dr V K Mishra said a total of 766 crop varieties were developed by the ICAR NEH Region.

He also laid emphasis on the need to shift from conventional farming to organic and natural farming.

He said that Mizoram is organic by default and uses only 36.8 per cent nitrogenous fertilizers.

The director also mentioned the need for conservation of soil, water and biodiversity.

At least 400 farmers from different parts of the state took part in the two-day mela, which will conclude on Tuesday.

Twenty stalls were opened at the mela where various government departments, self-help groups and farmer groups displayed their products.

