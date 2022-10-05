Coimbatore (TN), Oct 5 (PTI) Panic gripped in Kalaiyanur village in the district when two goats and a pet dog were killed by a leopard on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Sees Increase of Rs 440 on Dussehra 2022, 10 Grams of 24-Carat Priced at Rs 52,100; Check Prices in Your City.

The villagers complained that the carnivore had killed six goats, pet dogs and a cow in the past few days and requested the forest department to put up a cage to trap the animal.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beats Wife, Punches Her in Face Before Throwing Her Out of House After Daughter Starts Crying.

Based on the complaint, the forest department today decided to place a cage in the village coming under Coimbatore forest division to catch the leopard, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)