Balasore (Odisha), Jan 14 (PTI) Former Balasore MLA Jiban Pradip Dash on Thursday joined the opposition BJP in presence of Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Das was expelled from the ruling BJD in November last year for anti-party activities immediately after the bypolls in the Balasore Assembly segment.

He had started his political career with the BJP and became an MLA in 2005. Das switched over to the BJD in 2009.

