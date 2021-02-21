Dhanbad, Feb 21 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Sanjiv Singh on Sunday was shifted from the divisional jail here to Dumka Central Prison on security reasons, a senior prison official said.

Ajay Kumar, superintendent of Dhanbad Divisional Jail, said, "Amid tight security cover, he was shifted to Dumka jail in the afternoon."

Singh, two times former Jharia MLA, has been in jail since April 2017 in the murder case of his cousin-cum-former deputy mayor of Dhanbad Neeraj Singh.

Neeraj Singh was shot dead on March 21 in 2017.

Both of them had contested against each other for the Jharia assembly seat in 2014.

Sources at the Dhanbad prison said, besides Sanjiv Singh, all the other accused of the Neeraj Singh murder case have been shifted to different jails, as per an order from IG (prisons). Aman Singh has been shifted to Hotwar Jail in Ranchi, Shibu alias Sagar has been moved to Ghaghidih Jail in Jamshedpur, Sonu alias Qurwan to Medninagar, Chandan to Dumka jail and Pakaj to a prison in Hazaribagh.

On Saturday, Sanjiv Singh's lawyer had filed an application in the district court, mentioning that his (Sanjiv Singh)'s health condition had deteriorated and doctors have advised him to undergo treatment in a hospital.

But before the scheduled hearing on Tuesday, jail administration on Sunday shifted him to Dumka Central Jail.

Sources said there was a constant threat to Sanjiv Singh's life because he was the scion of 'Singh Mansion', the seat of political and economic power in Dhanbad.

Besides rivalry for control of 'Janata Mazdoor Sangh', an influential trade union here, Neeraj Singh had contested against Sanjiv Singh (BJP candidate) on a Congress ticket for Jharia seat, considered stronghold of the Singh family.

Since 1977 to 1991, late Suryadev Singh had represented Jharia seat. His younger brother Bachcha Singh won this seat in 1999, Suryadev Singhs wife Kunti Devi tasted success from the constituency in 2004 and his son Sanjiv Singh in 2009 and 2014 assembly polls respectively. Purnima Singh, wife of Neeraj Singh, was elected as an MLA from Jharia constituency in 2019.

