Jaunpur (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) A private gunner working for former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh was shot dead Tuesday evening in a village here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Pratap Singh said Anees Khan (43) had a dispute with some people in the village.

Around 7 pm on Tuesday, Khan was on his way to a market when he was shot at, the official said.

Khan was rushed to the district hospital, where he died during treatment, he added.

A case has been registered against Aatif, alias Pandu, and two unidentified people, police said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Dhananjay Singh represented Jaunpur in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

