Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) The foundation stone for a first-of-its-kind combined petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) & LPG facilities of Hindustan Petroleum was laid at Kamardanga in Assam's Chirang district, an official statement said..

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli attended the programme..

"This visionary project, with an investment of Rs 540 crore and sprawling across an expanse of 78.68 acres, underscores Hindustan Petroleum's unwavering commitment to enhancing energy accessibility and fostering socio-economic progress in the North East region," the statement said..

The LPG facility will boast 1500 MT mounded storage vessels, a cutting-edge 4 Bay tank truck Loading gantry, and tank wagon unloading capability, ensuring seamless operations and meeting the growing demand for LPG in the region.

These facilities will ensure energy sufficiency of a minimum of 15 days in Assam, the statement said..

The project will bolster the existing network of 332 retail outlets, with plans for future outlets slated for development..

The LPG installation will ensure continuous LPG availability to 78 distributorships and 9.2 lakh customers..

This will also benefit around 7 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)..

Furthermore, the project will facilitate direct product availability to satellite depots in the North Eastern states, ensuring enhanced energy accessibility across the region.

