New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Four unidentified people have been booked for allegedly stealing an ATM containing over Rs 3 lakh here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, they received a PCR call at 5.50 am regarding the theft in the Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi.

CCTV footage revealed that four suspects arrived in an SUV between 4 and 4:30 am, entered the kiosk and fled with the machine, said the officer.

A bank employee of a private bank informed the police about the matter. Police said that the ATM contained Rs 3.71 lakh at the time of the incident.

A case was registered and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

Forensic experts were called in to examine the scene, and CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being analysed to track the vehicle's movements.

