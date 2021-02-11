Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI): Four people werearrested on Thursday for allegedly indulging in armed extortion by posing as Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana, police said.

Two of them were caught during a vehicle check and a fake pistol was recovered. During their questioning, the two men revealed they were working as a four-member team posing as Maoists and extorted money from businessmen and others, police said.

They had allegedly extorted around Rs seven lakh over the last three months, Assistant Superintendent of Police Shabarish P said.

