Jamshedpur, Jan 25 (PTI) A gang of robbers was busted on Tuesday with the arrest of its four members, including a minor, for allegedly stealing 35 mobile phones from the busy Sakchi market here, a police officer said.

The gang from Sahibganj district had engaged the minor in robbing people of their mobile phones, the officer said.

The matter came to light after one Hamid Hussain Ansari and his wife caught a juvenile stealing a mobile phone from a person in the market area on Monday and handed him over to Sakchi police, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (CCR), Animesh Gupta, and Officer-in-Charge of Sakchi police station, Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said a special police team was constituted on the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr. M Tamil Vanan, to bust the gang given the increasing incidents of mobile theft.

Based on the statement of the minor, raids were conducted and 35 handsets were recovered from the residence of Anil Mahato in the Mango area here.

The accused had stolen the 35 mobile phones in the last ten days from Sakchi market and its vicinity, Gupta said.

Three persons, besides the minor, were arrested in connection with the crime.

