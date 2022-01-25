Mumbai, January 25: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring for 626 Technical and Non-Technical Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in Northern Region (Marketing Division). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited at iocl.com.

The registration and application process has already started on January 17. The last date to apply for the apprentices' posts is February 21. Read the official notification for the Apprentice post here. Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022: Apply for 590 Assistant Accounts Officer Posts; Check Other Details.

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Recruitment 2022:

Trade Apprentice: Candidate must have a Matric with Regular Full Time ITI in relevant disciplines recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have a 3-year full-time Diploma in relevant disciplines of Engineering.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Candidate must be a graduate in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Candidate must be a Minimum 12th pass.

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): Candidate must be a 12th pass and should possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

How to Apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

Selection Process for IOCL Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the selection will be based on Online Written Test (Duration 90 minutes).

Applicants must note that applications for more than one Trade/Discipline will not be considered and their applications will be summarily rejected. For regular updates, please visit the Indian Oil Corporation Limited website frequently.

