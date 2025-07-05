Jamshedpur, Jul 5 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Saturday after arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said.

They were planning to commit a crime and were apprehended from Jamshedpur's Namda Bustee under the Golmuri Police Station limits, a senior police officer said.

The arrests were made in the course of an investigation into an alleged firing incident that took place in the house of one of the four arrested persons in Namda Bustee on July 4, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish said.

The alleged firing incident turned out to be false, he said.

On receiving inputs that some criminals had assembled in the house of one of the arrested persons, a police team raided the premises and recovered arms and ammunition.

During interrogation, the arrested persons confessed that no firing incident had taken place on July 4, but they admitted that they had assembled in the house to execute a crime, the SP said.

Sivashish said the East Singhbhum district police have launched a massive anti-crime drive, which resulted in the recovery of 60 firearms and the arrest of 90 criminals this year.

