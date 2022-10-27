Nashik, Oct 27 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra reported four new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its overall infection count to 4,82,300, health officials said on Thursday.

Also Read | Superman Will Be 'Enormously Joyful' When He Returns to the DCEU, Says Henry Cavill.

These cases were reported in two days - on October 26 and 27.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 864 Trainee Engineers Posts at ntpc.co.in; Check Application Date and Other Details.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection during this period, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 8904, they said.

So far, 4,73,361 patients have recuperated from the infection in Nashik, of whom 16 recovered in the last two days.

There are 35 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the health officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)