Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) FourKites, the US-based real-time supply chain visibility platform provider on Monday said it has received a patent for unprecedented visibility into end-to-end ocean documentation ensuring reduced delays for shippers and minimal fees.

The US Patent Office has awarded the patent to FourKites for its unique ocean shipment innovations which provide international shippers complete visibility into all of the complex documentation requirements.

FourKites' Dynamic Ocean customers, give shippers the actionable intelligence and automation they need to quickly and easily identify and address any potentially missing, incorrect or incomplete supporting documentation.

By integrating international documentation requirements with ocean freight visibility, FourKites automates the matching of specific documents with shipments, ensuring ocean freight makes it through customs with correct and complete documentation process, a company statement said here.

"We are excited to once again after global supply chain leaders unique, breakthrough capabilities that address a significant and costly supply chain issue," FourKites founder-CEO Mathew Elenjickal said.

"With this patented technology, international shippers can enjoy the benefits of easy access to the critical supply chain data they need to drive faster resolutions, proactively manage exceptions and provide better reporting to supply chain partners," he said.

