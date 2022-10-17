Mumbai, October 17: The Airports Authority of India has invited applications from candidates for junior assistant and other posts. The AAI has invited application from candidates who are domicile of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up various posts at multiple airports in the above states in the Western Region. The application process for the same is underway.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application form is November 14. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero. The AII recruitment drive is being held to fill up 55 vacancies at various airports in the western region. IIT Mandi Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 35 Non- Teaching Posts, Apply Online at oas.iitmandi.ac.in.

Steps To Apply for AII Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero

Click on the "Careers" tab on the homepage

Following this, click on the registration link "DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF NON EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES UNDER AAI, WESTERN REGION"

Register and fill out the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout for future reference.

Out of the 55 vacancies, 6 posts are for Senior Assistant (Official Language), 7 posts for Junior Assistant (Human Resource) and 4 posts for Senior Assistant (Operations). Besides, 3 posts is for Senior Assistant (Electronics), 12 posts for Senior Assistant ( Finance) and 23 posts are for Junior Assistant (Fire Services). IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply.

In order to apply for AAI Recruitment 2022, applicants must be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on September 30. The application fee for General/ OBC/ EWS category is Rs 1000. Female/SC/ST/Person with Disabilities/ Ex-servicemen candidates/Apprentices who have completed Apprenticeship training in AAI have been exempted from paying the application fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).