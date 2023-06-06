New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Tuesday recommended the names of Sat Pal Bhanoo and R Doraiswamy for the posts of managing director of insurance behemoth LIC.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed seven candidates for the positions, it said in a statement issued late in the evening.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the bureau recommends Sat Pal Bhanoo for the vacancy dated April 29, 2023 and R Doraiswamy for the vacancy dated September 1, 2023," it said.

Besides, it also recommended the name of M Rajeshwari Singh as the CMD in National Insurance Company Limited and that of Ramaswamy Narayanan as the CMD in GIC Re.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendations would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Other members of the headhunter are the secretary, Department of Financial Services, secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda, former LIC managing director Usha Sangwan and former Oriental Insurance managing director A V Girija Kumar.

