New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reviewed the progress of Kaziranga elevated road project.

In a series of tweets, Gadkari said, this initiative entails the construction of approximately 34 kilometres of elevated road at sites identified by the Wildlife Institute of India, where animal crossings occur.

Additionally, it involves widening the intervening at-grade road to a 4-lane highway, totalling approximately 50 kilometres in length, and building tunnels spanning approximately 3 kilometres, he added.

As part of cost optimisation efforts, Gadkari has instructed that the construction of the tunnels is treated as a separate project and that the debris and muck resulting from their construction be used in the road works.

The minister has also suggested the inclusion of viewing platforms on the elevated road, complete with vehicle parking and kiosks, to provide tourists with an opportunity for wildlife watching.

