Nagpur, Jun 20 (PTI) Seventeen persons were arrested following a raid on a gambling den in Nagpur and Rs 2.45 lakh cash as well as other items used to operate the racket were seized, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | LIC Housing Finance Ltd Raises Lending Rates by 60 Basis Points; EMIs To Rise for Borrowers.

The raid took place on Sunday night in a farmhouse, the Kuhi police station official said.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 17.08 Lakh Net Subscribers in April 2022.

He said apart from cash, 21 mobile phones and eight four wheelers, all collectively valued at Rs 84 lakh, were seized.

A case has been registered under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)