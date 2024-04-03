Noida, Apr 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday claimed that the Lok Sabha election in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency is going to be a one-sided affair, saying the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance here will be a "flop show".

Pathak, who accompanied BJP's Gautam Buddh Nagar candidate Mahesh Sharma during his nomination filing, also took potshots at the Samajwadi Party over changing its contestant on this seat.

The deputy CM also predicted that the BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

While the BJP has fielded Sharma once again from the seat, the SP has put its bet on Mahendra Singh Nagar, who is representing the INDIA bloc, and the Bahujan Samaj Party has declared Rajendra Singh Solanki as its candidate.

"Mahesh Sharma, our popular candidate, will win this election with a huge margin. He is getting votes from all castes and communities. Noida has developed into a world class city and the people believe that it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who can give a good leadership," Pathak told reporters outside the collectorate office in Surajpur.

He claimed that in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency no other candidate is "even able to compete" with BJP's Sharma.

He also took a dig at the SP which first announced the candidature of Nagar, then a couple of days later declared Rahul Awana's name as its nominee only to go back to the original choice.

"Election in Gautam Buddh Nagar is one-sided and no other candidate is even able to stand for competition. The alliance of the Samajwadi Party is proving to be a disaster, a flop show here. They are not even able to find a candidate. They are changing candidates and those whose names have been announced are afraid of putting up a fight," Pathak said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP, which goes to polls on April 26, has over 26 lakh registered voters. The seat saw its first Lok Sabha election in 2009 when the BSP won the polls and since 2014 it has been a BJP stronghold.

