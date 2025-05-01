Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called the central government's decision to conduct caste census a "victory of truth and justice", adding that the government had to bow down on this issue.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has showed how the battle for truth is fought.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi showed how the battle for truth is fought. When the Modi government and BJP leaders were opposing the caste census everywhere in the House and outside, Rahul Gandhi stood firm in its support. The government had to bow down. Ultimately truth and justice won," Gehlot said on X.

The Centre on Wednesday announced that caste will be included in the upcoming census in a 'transparent' manner.

On Wednesday, Gehlot had said that the central government should clarify from which date the census will start, how much time it will take and what steps will be taken after that.

