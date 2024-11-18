Latest News | GeM Conducting Registration Drive for Indian Sellers at IITF

Nov 18, 2024
Latest News | GeM Conducting Registration Drive for Indian Sellers at IITF

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Government's procurement portal GeM is conducting registration and onboarding drive for participating Indian sellers and service providers at the India International Trade Fair, an official statement said on Monday.

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is an online platform that facilitates end-to-end procurement of goods and services by various central, state ministries, departments, organisations, public sector undertakings, panchayats, and cooperatives.

The online portal was established with a clear objective to eliminate cumbersome and archaic manual public procurement processes that were riddled with inefficiencies and transparency-related issues.

GeM is onboarding the Indian sellers and service providers by conducting an extensive registration drive at its pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), the commerce ministry said.

The government's procurement through the portal has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore so far this financial year.

Higher buying activities by various ministries and departments have helped in reaching the figure.

In 2023-24, the portal handled procurement of Rs 4 lakh crore by government departments of centres, states and public sector enterprises.

The portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

South Korea's KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world. GeM stands at the second position. It is followed by Singapore's GeBIZ.

