Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) India's gems and jewellery exports rose 27.17 per cent to Rs 30,195.21 crore (USD 3,765.51 million) in September compared to the same month last year, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Monday.

The overall gems and jewellery exports stood at Rs 23,743.46 crore (USD 3,227.63 million) in September 2021, according to GJEPC data.

For the cumulative period of April-September 2022, the overall gross exports witnessed a growth of 12.82 per cent to Rs 1,61,545.06 crore (USD 20,580.11 million) compared to Rs 1,43,187.15 crore (USD 19,359.01 million) for the same period last year.

"The global consumer sentiments across key markets of the USA, Middle East and Hong Kong have continued to be favourable for the sector. Thailand, Switzerland, Singapore have emerged as new growth markets. The sector has achieved 45 per cent of its annual export target of USD 45.7 billion for the year 2022-23, and I am confident that if the current momentum continues, the sector will achieve its set target during the second half of FY23," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said.

Meanwhile, the overall gross export of Cut and Polished Diamonds (CPD) grew 21.99 per cent in September to Rs 17,107.64 crore (USD 2,134.91 million) against Rs 14,023.78 crore (USD 1,906.72 million) in the corresponding period of 2021.

In September, the total export of gold jewellery (both plain and studded) witnessed a growth of 25.42 per cent to Rs 7,067.17 crore (USD 880.25 million) against Rs 5,634.86 crore (USD 765.7 million) for the same period last year.

The total gross export of plain gold jewellery witnessed a growth of 30.78 per cent to Rs 2,556.40 crore (USD 318.36 million) compared to Rs 1,954.78 crore (USD 265.74 million) for the same month last year.

For September, the total gross export of all kinds of studded gold jewellery went up by 22.57 per cent to Rs 4,510.77 crore (USD 561.89 million) compared to Rs 3,680.08 crore (USD 499.96 million) in September last year.

During April-September, the provisional gross export of polished lab-grown diamonds soared 70.26 per cent to Rs 7,407.56 crore (USD 943.63 million) against Rs 4,350.81 crore (USD 587.76 million) for the same period last year.

The provisional gross export of coloured gemstones during April-September jumped by 54.62 per cent to Rs 1,642.93 crore (USD 209.27 million) against Rs 1,062.57 crore (USD 143.7 million) for the same month of FY22.

From April-September, provisional gross export of silver jewellery also witnessed a growth of 42.68 per cent to Rs 13,735.07 crore (USD 1,746.11 million) compared to Rs 9,626.64 crore (USD 1,300.41 million) for the same period last year.

During April-September, the provisional gross export of platinum jewellery grew 52.46 per cent to Rs 153.5 crore (USD 19.5 million) from Rs 100.68 crore (USD 13.6 million) for corresponding period last year.

"With a robust growth of gem and jewellery exports in September, the last quarter of the year is expected to be more fulfilling as sales will be driven by holiday season and festivities. However, cut and polished diamond exports continue to remain flat, witnessing decline of 1.27 per cent (in dollar terms) to USD 12,215.46 million during April-September compared to the same period last year," Shah said.

On the other hand, plain gold jewellery has continued to gain traction with average growth of 19.43 per cent (in dollar terms) post the India-UAE CEPA, he noted.

"However, there are a few bottlenecks, which if resolved would further boost the gem and jewellery trade between India and the UAE. Lab-grown diamond exports continue to have a positive run, focused measures will further strengthen LGD exports from India," he added.

