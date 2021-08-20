New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will upgrade its mobile application to add new features as part of its efforts to create more awareness about its activities among the public, according to an official statement.

Since its launch on August 27 last year, the app has been downloaded by thousands of people across the country and also received 4.5 stars in reviews and a rating of 3+ in Google Play Store, the mines ministry said in the statement on Friday.

The app, in line with the Centre's Digital India campaign, aims to bring activities and achievements of GSI to the general public. The purpose of the app is to also draw the attention of the student community towards the subject of geology and its importance in nation building, it added.

"The Geological Survey of India...has decided to make itself accessible to the masses and make its presence felt digitally by launching the GSI mobile app (beta version) in the year 2020 and upgrading it periodically," according to the statement.

The app is available for Android platform as of now and can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

The app is divided into various sections where it talks about the legacy of GSI, the in-house publications of the organisation, various case studies on different missions of GSI, and the picture gallery, among others.

E-news division updates masses about the latest news as far as the organisation is concerned in terms of work and the career opportunities as well as the training facilities that are available with GSI.

It also deals with various maps, videos and downloads of GSI work. The e-book section would give the masses an idea of the exploration works done by GSI. It connects the YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages of GSI from the app as well.

This app will be further upgraded for higher versions of Android OS and iOS, and many more features will be added in the near future.

According to the statement, GSI requests the users and common people to come up with suggestions as to what more they would like to know about GSI. "Such suggestions can be send topro@gsi.gov.in/ prmcell@gsi.gov.in."

GSI is a 170-year old geological institution under the Ministry of Mines. HRS hrs

