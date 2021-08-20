Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Y21 smartphone today in India. The smartphone is now available for sale starting from today across Vivo India E-Store, Amazon India, Flipkart, TataCliq and other retail stores. Sale offers include Rs 500 cashback on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards, benefits worth up to Rs 7,000 for Jio customers and no-cost EMI options. The handset comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour shades. The company has also announced that the 4GB + 64GB model will be available soon. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras & 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 19,490.

Vivo Y21 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y21 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For optics, the smartphone comes with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y21 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo Y21 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, 4G, dual-SIM slots and more. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y21 is priced at Rs 15,490 for the 4GB + 128GB internal storage. It runs on the Android 11 based Funtouch 11.1 operating system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).