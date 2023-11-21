Meerut (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Four people, part of a gang of mobile phone stealers, were arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Kumar Singh said Lisadi Gate Police arrested Mahfooz, Shakib, Jahid, and Zuhaib – all part of a gang that stole mobile phones.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

According to the police, on October 26, the gang had made off with a packet of 19 iPhone parcels from the Delhi Gate Police Station area of Meerut city.

A total of 88 mobile phones and iPads worth approximately Rs 1 crore and a scooter without a number plate were recovered from the four, they said.

Also Read | 'Zombie Deer Disease' in US: Yellowstone National Park Registers First Known Case of Disease That Leaves Animals Confused and Drooling, Know Everything About It.

The stolen mobiles were meant to be sold off to people abroad, Singh said.

Efforts are on to arrest six other members of the gang, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)