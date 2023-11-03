Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday hit out at the Congress for joining hands with the National Conference and the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting in Doda, he also targeted the NC and the Peoples Democratic Party over their stand on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Azad said the Congress earlier won seats in Jammu and Kashmir because of his efforts.

"Now all three parties - NC, Congress and PDP - have come together. They level allegations against us. They are merely helping in division of votes.... The NC, Congress and the PDP have united to ensure the BJP's victory," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Azad formed the Democratic Progressive Azad Party after quitting the Congress in August last year.

He said it was a belief in the Congress that his departure would lead to the demise of the party in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting it to align with the NC in order to survive in the region.

He also criticised the National Conference over its dynastic politics.

"They assumed that Ghulam Nabi Azad is in New Delhi and they would continue to dominate Jammu and Kashmir for generations to come. They were even preparing for a potential fourth generation. They felt why did I come back to harm them? This is why they launched a misinformation campaign against me," Azad claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)