Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Gemological Institute of America (GIA) is planning to roll out 'finished jewellery report' service in India from August, that will give details about the jewellery piece's components, including the metal and gemstone characteristics, a top company executive said on Thursday.

The finished jewellery report service will boost consumer confidence and trust.

"In India, technology and innovation will be a big focus for us. We are also planning to roll out new services like 'finished jewellery report' that will give details about the jewellery piece's components, including the metal, gemstone characteristics, and existing engravings," GIA SVP and Chief Operating Officer Pritesh Patel told reporters here.

Patel has been appointed as GIA's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 4, 2025.

The finished jewellery report service has already been rolled out in mature markets like the United States.

GIA is looking at providing this service in other growth markets like the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America and many other emerging markets going forward, which will ensure trust and transparency to consumers, Patel added.

The independent non-profit organization and authority in gemology, ensures public trust in gems and jewellery by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism through research, education, gemological laboratory services and instrument development.

"Our cornerstone is education and we're fortunate we have seven campuses around the world and education is the really critical cornerstone for everything that we do. That includes consumer education as well as education for the trade.

"We have 10 laboratories around the world, including our two largest here in India. One in Mumbai and the other in Surat," GIA President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Jacques said.

GIA is also collaborating with the industry on the Tracr platform. Tracr, the blockchain platform developed by De Beers, to strengthen consumer confidence in natural diamonds.

India represents 11 per cent of global diamond consumption and is a very important industry centre for the manufacturing of diamonds, she said.

"We're able to come to India to interact with the associations, retailers and consumers to help them understand the criticality of this market and the importance of it. Going forward, we are also looking at setting up a laboratory in Surat in Gujarat on land owned by GIA," she added.

