Latur, Feb 1 (PTI) Two minor sisters who left their home in Latur in a fit of rage have been reunited with their parents, a police official said on Thursday.

The two had gone missing from Aurad Shahajani on Tuesday and were traced within 24 hours, he added.

"Based on the social media usage of one of the girls, we found they were near a bus station. The cyber cell was alerted and the girls were found at Latur bus station. They were brought to Gandhi Chowk police station and then handed over to personnel from Aurad Shahajani," he said.

The girls left home in anger after being told by their parents to concentrate on studies, the official added.

