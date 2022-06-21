Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) GMR Infrastructure Limited on Tuesday said it will give priority in jobs to Agniveers in its subsidiary firm RAXA Security Solutions Ltd.

RAXA Security Solutions provides man-guarding services, techno security solutions, fire and cyber security services.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S Price Slashed by Rs 2,000; Check Details Here.

The central government has recently launched the Agnipath scheme for youth willing to join the Armed Forces and serve the country.

Inspired by the scheme, GMR Infrastructure has decided to give high priority to Agniveers who are willing to pursue a new career in the private security domain and offer them employment in its security firm RAXA Security Solutions for a variety of assignments, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 Time And Details: Know When And Where to Watch Live Streaming of Results For Haryana Local Body Election 2022.

The Agnipath scheme for the armed forces announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youth between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The others would retire without gratuity and pension benefits. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

Protests have erupted in several states against the scheme.

"Corporate world would offer a vast horizon to these Agniveers after they retire from active duty of the Armed Forces. There are various fulfilling job opportunities that a security company like RAXA has. We believe that with their discipline, teamwork, and training skills, Agniveers shall be a great asset for RAXA," said Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)