Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Domestic carrier Go First has appointed Girish Advani as its Chief Commercial Officer with immediate effect, a source said on Tuesday.

Advani has moved to the airline from Wadia Group, where he was serving as Vice President for Corporate Affairs.

He succeeded Praveen Iyer, who quit the company in September 2020 just after seven months of joining the carrier.

Go First's spokesperson was not available for comments.

