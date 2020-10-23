Panaji, Oct 23 (PTI) The Goa government on Friday selected a consultant to finalise the Request For Proposal (RFP) to appoint Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) for the Dongri Tal Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh allocated for state-run Goa Industries Development Corporation (GIDC).

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired the meeting organised by Public Private Partnership (PPP) cell of the state government to review the issue of RFP for the coal block.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Hit Out at Each Other on a Day of Big Rallies; Here is Who Said What.

The steering committee of the PPP cell met to review the progress on RFP for the coal block at Madhya Pradesh.

Three companies had shown interest to be finalisation of RFP, Sawant told reporters after the meeting.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

He said that one of the company with previous experience in the field has been selected as a consultant to prepare the RFP to appoint MDO for the project.

Sawant said that the RFP would be issued by November 10, 2020.

The Dongri Tal Coal block at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh was allocated to Goa as a part of the fifth tranche of allotment by the Union Coal Ministry.

Goa was supposed to ink the agreement with the ministry by October 30, 2019 but due to lack of funds, the GIDC decided to select an MDO, who could pay the performance and bank guarantee for the coal block on behalf of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)