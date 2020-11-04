New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Godrej Agrovet on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.51 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 102.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,732.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,862.45 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The company is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, poultry and processed food businesses.

