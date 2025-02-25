Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) is eyeing revenue of Rs 2,000 crore from its energy solutions business over the next three years on the back of data centre growth and other factors, the company said on Tuesday.

According to GEG, the order book for the current year stands at over Rs 2,400 crore for reinforcing its leadership in clean energy power transmission, particularly in the 400kV and 765kV segments.

India is witnessing a rapid transformation in its energy and digital infrastructure, said GEG, with data centre capacity projected to grow 30 per cent annually across major cities and a strong national focus on sustainable energy solutions.

"India's energy landscape is undergoing a historic transformation, driven by the urgent need for sustainability and self-reliance. As a homegrown conglomerate committed to nation-building, we are strengthening the country's power infrastructure with high-capacity transmission solutions," said Raghavendra Mirji, Executive vice president and business head at energy solutions business of GEG.

The mechanical, electrical and plumbing division of the business has been instrumental in strengthening India's data centre infrastructure with cutting-edge, sustainable solutions.

In the recent past, the business successfully delivered its largest data centre project, a 12 MW capacity facility in South India, valued at Rs 78 crore, designed to house 4,000 racks, the company said.

With over 35 MW of data centre capacity executed across greenfield and co-location projects in major DC hubs like Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Godrej is well-positioned to support the sector's rapid expansion, it said.

The company said it has successfully commissioned over 80 substations and laid more than 300 kilometer of transmission lines up to 765kV.

Complementing these efforts, the business plays a critical role in strengthening India's data centre infrastructure by delivering energy-efficient solutions that align with sustainability goals, it stated.

"Our successful execution of pioneering 765kV installations underscores not just our technical excellence but also our role in enabling India's transition to a resilient, green energy future," Mirji added.

Over the next three years, the energy solutions business aims to achieve Rs 2,000 crore in revenue growth, further accelerating India's clean energy transition and supporting the expansion of digital infrastructure, the company said.

The business is executing its first greenfield 765kV air insulated substation (AIS) project, spanning Rajasthan and Haryana, along with a greenfield 765/400kV gas insulated substation (GIS) project in Maharashtra.

These projects are crucial for green power evacuation across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana, significantly contributing to India's renewable energy infrastructure.

Additionally, it completed the electrical works for one of Mumbai's underground metro projects, expected to reduce city congestion by 15 per cent, the company said.

In the renewable space, the business commissioned a 12.5MWp rooftop solar project for a textile facility in Madhya Pradesh, covering over 1-million square feet, GEG said.

