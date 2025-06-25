Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Godrej Enterprises Group on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Maharashtra to modernise the infrastructure of these institutions and update their curriculum.

The partnership will modernise the infrastructure of these institutions, update the curriculum with real-world industry knowledge, and provide hands-on experience to bridge the growing skill gap in India's manufacturing and engineering sectors, Godrej Enterprises said in a statement.

It will also introduce Internet of Things (IoT) orientation in select cities across Mumbai, Raigad and Satara and signed a public-private partnership (PPP) model memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ITI Karjat and other ITIs.

"Our collaboration with ITIs is rooted in the vision of making India's youth future-ready, especially in regions that need support the most. By providing access to modern infrastructure and industry-relevant skills, we're enabling them to thrive in a dynamic world of work," Godrej Enterprises Group Head - CSR and Sustainability Reporting, Ashwini Deodeshmukh said.

The modernisation efforts also include setting up infrastructure like CNC simulation labs and the introduction of modules on emerging technologies, such as robotics, automation, Internet of Things (IoT), and Industry 4.0.

More than 1,500 students are likely to benefit directly from this programme, gaining access to in-demand skills aligned with current and future industry needs.

