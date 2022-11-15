New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Tuesday said it has achieved sales worth Rs 500 crore in its new housing project at Pune.

In September, the company had launched its new project 'Godrej Woodsville' in Hinjewadi, Pune.

Godrej Properties so far has sold over 675 homes in this project, according to a regulatory filing.

Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, said, "Pune has always been a key market for us and the consistent growth of our townships reflects the customer's confidence and demand for controlled and gated environments in integrated sustainable facilities by reputed developers."

"We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of these projects," he added.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

