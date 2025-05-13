Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) A female government school teacher allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

They said the incident took place near Gudha railway crossing.

Also Read | PF Balance Check: EPFO Website Not Working? Know Your PF Balance With Just a Missed Call or SMS, Here's How.

"Archana Jangid (38), working as a second grade teacher in a government senior secondary school, jumped before the moving train. The reason for suicide could not be ascertained," the police said.

The body was shifted to the district hospital mortuary for post-mortem, they said.

Also Read | What Is Operation Keller? All You Need To Know About New Offensive As Indian Army Kills 3 'Hardcore' LeT Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)