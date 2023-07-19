New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The government has appointed Sat Pal Bhanoo as one of the managing directors of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

He has been appointed in place of Siddhartha Mohanty who has been appointed as chairman of LIC in April.

Bhanoo's appointment is effective from the date of assumption of charge and up to the date of his superannuation on December 31, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

