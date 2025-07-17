New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The government has banned use of certain antimicrobial medicinal products to promote growth or increase yield in rearing of poultry birds, livestock, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat, and beekeeping farms meant for export purposes.

In separate orders dated July 15, the Department of Commerce said it has amended the quality control order pertaining to milk and milk products, honey, animal casing, and egg and egg products.

"...Use of any antimicrobial medicinal product for the purpose of promoting growth or to increase yield shall be prohibited in rearing of poultry birds," one of the orders said.

It said the use of specified antimicrobials or a group of antimicrobials and antimicrobial medicinal products shall be prohibited for treatment in poultry farms from where birds are procured, or at any stage of production and processing of poultry meat and poultry meat products in establishments.

These drugs include 18 antibiotics, 18 antivirals and an antiprotozoal.

