New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The government is building a 25-km two-lane highway project in Nagaland to improve connectivity to northeastern states, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

"We are currently undertaking the development of a 25 km two-lane highway with hard shoulders, spanning from Chakabama to Zunheboto, as part of package-3," the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

The main aim of this project is to bolster connectivity with neighbouring states in the northeast region, offering efficient, sustainable and economical transportation options for all commuters.

In a separate statement, the minister said the government is engaged in the four-laning of the Sinnar-Shirdi section of NH-160, including the construction of the Sinnar Bypass, in Maharashtra.

The work is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna, he said.

"This transformative project holds immense social significance, as it will serve as a dedicated route, or 'Marg,' for Sai Baba devotees making their pilgrimage to Shirdi on foot," Gadkari said.

He said one of the primary objectives of this initiative is to substantially reduce travel time between Shirdi and Nashik/Trimbakeshwar, two major religious towns in Maharashtra.

Furthermore, in line with our steadfast commitment to sustainability, the project incorporates various noteworthy techniques to minimise the carbon footprint and alleviate traffic congestion.

