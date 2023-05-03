New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The government has denied Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra an eight-month extension of service as director (human resources) of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) till his superannuation age, the company said on Wednesday.

Mohapatra was appointed director (HR) of India's largest oil company in February 2018 for an initial five-year term which was extendable till he attain the superannuation age of 60 years.

Born on January 1, 1964, he would have attained the superannuation age on December 31, 2023.

His five-year term ended on February 18 this year but he continued as a director on the company board in the absence of any advice on his extension.

In a stock exchange filing, IOC said "pursuant to Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas' (MoP&NG) letter dated May 2, 2023, Shri Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra has ceased to be Director (Human Resources) of the company on May 2, 2023."

No reason for not extending the term was given.

Sources said the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal of the oil ministry for "non-extension of service tenure of Mohapatra with immediate effect".

The charge of Director (HR) has been handed over to Sujoy Chaudhary, Director (Planning and Business Development), IOC.

After this, Mohapatra returns as executive director - the position he held before being appointed to the board. He would remain in that position till his superannuation unless he resigns.

