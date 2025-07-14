Latest News | Govt Extends Additional Charge of Robert Ravi Jerard for Second Time as CMD of BSNL, MTNL

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The government has extended the additional charge of DoT senior official Ravi A Robert Jerard for the second time as chairman and managing director of telecom PSUs BSNL and MTNL, a regulatory filing sa025/07/Bombay-Stock-Exchange-150x150.jpg#thumbnail#150#150">

Jerard was appointed chairman and managing director (CMD) of the telecom public sector units on July 14, 2024, after the Appointment Committee of Cabinet denied extension to the then CMD PK Purwar.

"In continuation of this Department's order...dated January 16, 2025, and to ensure that the post(s) of CMD, BSNL, along with CMD, MTNL and CMD, BBNL does not remain vacant, as an interim measure and subject to the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), the additional charge of the post(s) of CMD BSNL, along with CMD, MTNL and CMD BBNL entrusted to Ravi A Robert Jerard, DDG, the DoT is extended for a further period of three months with effect from July 15, 2025, till October 14, 2025, or until further orders," the order attached with the MTNL filing said.

Jerard will not be entitled to any additional remuneration for holding an additional charge, it added.

